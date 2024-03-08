OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • No injuries after single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

    Ontario Provincial Police responded to a crash on Highway 401 near Maitland Friday morning. No one was hurt. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police responded to a crash on Highway 401 near Maitland Friday morning. No one was hurt. (OPP/X)
    A driver is facing a charge of careless driving after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of Hwy.401 near Maitland Friday morning.

    "Fortunately no injuries," the OPP said.

    The driver is facing a charge of careless driving.

