OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s top doctor warns cases of COVID-19 have not peaked in Ottawa, but there are “hopeful” signs as the hospitalization rate linked to novel coronavirus stabilizes.

Ontario health officials issued new modelling data on COVID-19 Monday afternoon, saying it appears cases have peaked across Ontario.

The modelling report says “while earlier models predicted a peak in cases in May, public health interventions, including widespread adherence to physical distancing, have accelerated the peak to now.” The report does warn the spread of COVID-19 cases in long-term care homes and other congregate settings seems to be growing.

But Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says “we don’t have a lot of evidence for a peak yet in Ottawa because our case numbers continues to go up.”

Ottawa Public Health reported on Monday there were 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, bringing the total to 857 laboratory-confirmed cases. Dr. Etches says one of the reasons for the increase of cases is due to more testing.

“We do have evidence of a similar picture to Ontario in that the hospitalizations are stable, and the number of people being admitted to the intensive care unit is stable,” said Dr. Etches on Monday afternoon.

“That shows us that really the underlying burden of infection in the community is probably stable, because then the proportion that gets severe illness is showing up.”

Dr. Etches says the hospitalization rate is the data to watch, “and I am hopefully that will show a decline reflecting an overall decline in the infections in the community in the days to come.”

On Monday, there were 37 people being treated in an Ottawa hospital for COVID-19, including 10 in the intensive care unit.

Hopeful signs

The Medical Officer of Health repeated there are hopeful signs that Ottawa and Ontario can begin to have discussions on easing the physical distancing guidelines that have been in place since mid-March.

Dr. Etches says with hospitalization rates stable, it’s good to start looking ahead to the day the pandemic measures can be eased.

“It’s never too early to start to have a good plan, and a coordinated plan to think about how we get out of some these restrictions safely,” said Dr. Etches.

Dr. Etches says the conversation on easing the physical distancing regulations has room for community feedback.