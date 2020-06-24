OTTAWA -- Former longtime Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson will have to wait another year to see if he will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The HHOF Class of 2020 was introduced Wednesday. Alfredsson was in his fourth year of eligibility.

Alfredsson first became eligible for entry into the HHOF in 2017.

Former teammate Jason Spezza said he was rooting for Alfredsson.

"I would love to see Alfie to get in," Spezza said. "He's a guy that was a huge role model for me. He's the guy that really helped bring that club to respectability and did so much for the community on and off the ice."

Alfredsson was drafted by the Senators in 1994. He became team captain in 1999, a role he would fill until his 2013 trade to the Detroit Red Wings.

Alfredsson played 1,178 games with the Senators, making him the second-longest serving modern Senator of all time behind Chris Phillips. He scored 426 goals and had 682 assists, for 1,108 points with the Sens—all franchise records that have yet to be broken.

Alfredsson spent one season with the Red Wings before signing a one-day contract with Ottawa in December 2014 to officially retire as a Senator.

On December 29, 2016, Alfredsson became the first player in modern Senators history to have his Number 11 jersey retired.

Alfredsson also played on Team Sweden in the Olympics, winning a gold medal in 2006 and a silver medal in 2014.

However, the class of 2020 did not include the long-time Senators staple. Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre, and Doug Wilson were the five players named to the hall of fame. Longtime Red Wings GM Ken Holland was inducted in the Builder Category.

Hossa first player drafted by Sens to enter HHOF

The Ottawa Senators were not shut out of the class of 2020. Marian Hossa, who played seven seasons with Ottawa, was inducted Wednesday.

The Slovak native was the Ottawa Senators’ first round selection in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft. He becomes the first player drafted by the Senators to be inducted into the HHOF.

His final eight seasons were with the Chicago Blackhawks, with whom he won Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

“This honour means so much to me,” said Hossa. “I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. I have learned so much about life through the game of hockey and am very appreciative of this recognition.”

Ottawa native and former 67's player Doug Wilson was also inducted Wednesday.

Wilson was the 7th overall selection by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1977 Amateur Draft. He played 14 seasons with the Blackhawks before being traded to the San Jose Sharks, the team for which he is now general manager.

“I’m not even a Hall of Famer in my own house, so joining this club means the world to me,” said Wilson. “I would like to thank all of the people who have been so good to me in this game.”

This was Hossa's first year of eligibility. Wilson had been waiting since 1996.