OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say nine people have been arrested after four separate break-ins over the weekend.

Three of the alleged incidents took place at businesses and the fourth was at a school.

At around 1:05 a.m. Saturday, Ottawa Police say a 27-year-old man was arrested following a reported break-in at a business on Rideau Street, between Sussex and Dalhousie. The man is now charged with breaking and entering with intent, mischief to property, and failing to comply with probation.

At around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested following an alleged break-in at a business on Bank Street, near Lisgar Street. The pair are each facing charges of breaking and entering with intent and possession of break and enter tools.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday following a reported break-in at a business on Besserer Street near King Edward Avenue. He is now facing charges of breaking and entering with intent, mischief to property, and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Finally, early Monday, at around 3:10 a.m., Ottawa Police say officers, along with K9 units, arrested five boys following a reported break-in at Louis Riel Secondary School on Bearbrook Road. Charges have not been announced. Police say the investigation is ongoing.