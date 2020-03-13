OTTAWA -- The show will go at movie theatres amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but your theatre experience will be a little different.

Landmark Cinemas says it is reducing the number of guests in its movie theatres, by approximately half.

“Our reserved seating system has blocked every other loveseat recliner or conventional chair to dramatically increase personal space,” Landmark CEO Bill Walker said on its website.

Cleaning in common areas will be increased and a strict refill policy will be implemented, which will mean movie-goers will get a new bag or cup for each refill.

Meanwhile, Cineplex says it is doing the same.

“We are reducing capacity in all 1, 693 theatre auditoriums across Canada to allow for social-distancing,” Cineplex spokesperson Sarah Van Lange said in an e-mailed statement to CTV News.

“With reduced capacity auditoriums, we are providing our guests with the choice to sit where they feel most comfortable and safe from social-distancing perspective.”

Health officials have recommended social distancing, which refers to increasing the space between yourself and others to reduce the risk of spreading a virus.