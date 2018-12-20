

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





Here’s a look at the schedule changes for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Client Services

Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres will be closed on January 1

The Provincial Offences Court will be closed on January 1

The City’s 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters requiring the City’s immediate attention over the holidays

OC Transpo

New Year’s Eve – OC Transpo will operate on a reduced weekday schedule. OC Transpo service is free after 8 p.m. Monday evening.

New Year’s Day – OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Day pick-up will take place on Wednesday, January 2 and all collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

The Trail Road waste facility will be closed on New Year’s Day

Christmas trees will be picked up on your regular collection day

City Services

All branches of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed on New Year’s Day

All municipal child-care centres will be closed on New Year’s Day

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed on New Year’s Day

Shopping

New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day

Rideau Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place d’Orléans, Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and the Tanger Outlets will close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Rideau Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place d’Orléans, Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and the Tanger Outlets will be closed on New Year's Day.

LCBO and Beer Stores

All LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed on New Year’s Day

Museums