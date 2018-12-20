New Year's Eve/New Year's Day schedule changes
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 3:26AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 28, 2018 4:23AM EST
Here’s a look at the schedule changes for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Client Services
- Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres will be closed on January 1
- The Provincial Offences Court will be closed on January 1
- The City’s 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters requiring the City’s immediate attention over the holidays
OC Transpo
- New Year’s Eve – OC Transpo will operate on a reduced weekday schedule. OC Transpo service is free after 8 p.m. Monday evening.
- New Year’s Day – OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on New Year’s Day.
- New Year’s Day pick-up will take place on Wednesday, January 2 and all collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
- The Trail Road waste facility will be closed on New Year’s Day
- Christmas trees will be picked up on your regular collection day
City Services
- All branches of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed on New Year’s Day
- All municipal child-care centres will be closed on New Year’s Day
- The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed on New Year’s Day
Shopping
New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day
- Rideau Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place d’Orléans, Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and the Tanger Outlets will close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
- Rideau Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place d’Orléans, Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and the Tanger Outlets will be closed on New Year's Day.
LCBO and Beer Stores
- All LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed on New Year’s Day
Museums
- The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open on New Year’s Day
- The Canadian Museum of History will be open on New Year’s Day
- The Canadian War Museum will be open on New Year’s Day
- The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open New Year’s Day
- The Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open on New Year’s Day
- The Karsh-Masson Gallery, City Hall Art Gallery and Barbara Ann Scott Gallery at City Hall will operate on a regular schedule throughout the holidays.