Here’s a look at the schedule changes for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Client Services

  • Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres will be closed on January 1
  • The Provincial Offences Court will be closed on January 1
  • The City’s 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters requiring the City’s immediate attention over the holidays

OC Transpo

  • New Year’s Eve – OC Transpo will operate on a reduced weekday schedule. OC Transpo service is free after 8 p.m. Monday evening.
  • New Year’s Day – OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

  • There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on New Year’s Day.
  • New Year’s Day pick-up will take place on Wednesday, January 2 and all collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
  • The Trail Road waste facility will be closed on New Year’s Day
  • Christmas trees will be picked up on your regular collection day

City Services

  • All branches of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed on New Year’s Day
  • All municipal child-care centres will be closed on New Year’s Day
  • The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed on New Year’s Day

Shopping

New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day 

  • Rideau Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place d’Orléans, Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and the Tanger Outlets will close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
  • Rideau Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place d’Orléans, Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and the Tanger Outlets will be closed on New Year's Day.

LCBO and Beer Stores

  • All LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed on New Year’s Day

Museums

  • The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open on New Year’s Day
  • The Canadian Museum of History will be open on New Year’s Day
  • The Canadian War Museum will be open on New Year’s Day
  • The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open New Year’s Day
  • The Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open on New Year’s Day
  • The Karsh-Masson Gallery, City Hall Art Gallery and Barbara Ann Scott Gallery at City Hall will operate on a regular schedule throughout the holidays.