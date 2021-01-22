OTTAWA -- A new trial for the two people convicted in the death of Jagtar Gill at a Barrhaven home will begin in February.

The Ontario Court of Appeal ordered a new trial for Bhupinderpal Gill and Gurpreet Ronald, who were convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Gill's wife in July 2016.

In Dec. 2019, the appeal court found that the trial judge made a legal error in not telling the jury they could consider a conviction of second-degree murder.

Gill and Ronald have maintained their innocence.

Jagtar Gill was found bludgeoned and stabbed to death in her Barrhaven home on her wedding anniversary in 2014.

Gill and Ronald will be tried together in front of a judge alone, starting Feb. 8.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin