OTTAWA -- The Ontario Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for Bhupinderpal Gill and Gurpreet Ronald, who were both convicted of first degree murder in the death of Gill’s wife Jagtar, in July of 2016.

The appeal court found that the trial judge “tainted’ the verdict by making a legal error, in not allowing the jury to consider a conviction of second degree murder for Mr. Gill.

The court found the trial judge essentially hindered Gill's full defence, which was that Gurpreet Ronald acted alone in planning the murder of Jagtar Gill. Because a possible second degree murder conviction was removed as a possibility for Mr. Gill, the court found that both Gill and Ronald should be retried for first degree murder.

The trial court heard that Gill and Ronald worked together as OC Transpo bus drivers, and were lovers for several years.

They both appealed their convictions, saying the trial judge made significant errors during the trial.

Wednesday’s court of appeal ruling sets aside the murder convictions, and orders a new trial.

“I am satisfied that both appellants have established errors in law that directly affected the verdicts returned against them”, wrote Justice David Doherty. “I would allow the appeals, quash the convictions, and order a new trial in the charge of first degree murder.”

Both Gill and Ronald remain in custody.



