Skaters in Ottawa can now glide through a Metcalfe apple orchard.

The RiverOak Estates Skating Trail officially opens on Saturday, January 20th, but the enchanting experience has unofficially welcomed skaters since December 30th.

"I just love it," said owner Trevor Jamieson. "I've been on the property since I was five or six and I never really thought I'd be skating through the woods like this. It just makes me smile."

Jamieson got the idea to open up his family's apple orchard to the public several years, but said it took time and money to get everything going.

"It's been four or five years that this has been in the works and it has just taken time to figure out what we wanted to do," said owner Trevor Jamieson.

Right now only 1 kilometer of skating trails are open, but another 2 kilometers are almost ready. The trail has suffered in recent weeks because of warmer than usual weather and a flash freeze.

"We had a nice base down, and took it from there and re-built it," Jamieson said. "Now the weather is looking pretty good."

The experience costs $10 dollars for anyone over the age of five. Kids under five are free.

The trail is open every day and is even open some nights.