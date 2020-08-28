OTTAWA -- An Ottawa man is facing breaking and entering charges in connection with a string of ATM robberies.

Police say over the month of August, at least seven businesses were broken into and had the money stolen from their ATMs.

The businesses were located across the city, police said, on Hunt Club Road, Bank Street, and St. Laurent Boulevard.

Police say Haidar El-Cheikh, 24, is facing charges in connection with this case, though the police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the break and enter unit or Crime Stoppers.