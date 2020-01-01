New Year comes with seasonal temperatures in the capital
NewsTalk 580 CFRA Published Wednesday, January 1, 2020 10:44AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 1, 2020 11:46AM EST
OTTAWA -- The capital region will experience some above seasonal temperatures to begin the new year according to Environment Canada.
Today will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries this morning. Temperatures early today will be cold, with a wind chill of -9C, but our high will rise to 1C this afternoon.
Skies will remain clouded over tonight with a low of -4C and a wind chill of -9C.
Mainly cloudy tomorrow as well with a high of 3C. The warm temperatures continue Friday as well with a high of 4C, but there is a 40% chance of rain or snow.