OTTAWA -- Just as the clock struck 12 a.m., the Anand family welcomed Ottawa’s first baby of 2020—a little boy.

Born at the Ottawa Hospital's general campus, baby Anand, who doesn't have a name just yet, weighed in at 7 lbs., 2 oz.

His mom, dad and three older sisters say they're thrilled.

A few hours later, Lexie-Anne Dubois became Gatineau’s first baby of the New Year when she entered the world at 2:07 a.m. weighing 7 lbs., 2 oz.

The Outaouais Integrated Health and Social Services Centre says mom and baby are doing well.