OTTAWA -- New Year's Eve revellers depending on the Confederation Line may have been late to their respective celebrations last night.

A memo sent out by the city details two separate occurrences where trains lost power shortly after free service began at 5pm.

The first occurred at Cryville Station at 5:02pm. The city says end to end service continued despite the loss of power, but the train was not removed from the line and taken into maintenance until 6:51pm.

The city reports a second train lost power just west of UOttawa Station at 5:53pm. Following this breakdown, the transit operations control center began R1 replacement bus service. While the train was out of service at UOttawa Station, the line was split into two loops; one from Tunney's to Parliament Stations, and another from Blair to Hurdman Stations with the R1 service running between Parliament and Hurdman Stations.

The train at UOttawa Station was not removed until 11:50pm. Full service to the Confederation Line resumed three minutes later.

OC Transpo tweeted that they regret the inconvenience.