

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





You'll be able to skate the entire length of the Rideau Canal Skateway starting Thursday.

The National Capital Commission says the full 7.8 kilometers of the world's largest skating rink will be available to skaters at 8:00 a.m.

You'll want to lace up soon, though.

With temperatures headed above freezing this weekend there are some concerns the skateway may need to close again.

The NCC says, while they are not planning to close the Skateway, they can't guarantee anything yet. Crews are working to make sure the Canal stays open as long as possible.

We definitely can't guarantee anything. Keeping in mind that it might change, as of now, we're not planning to close on Friday or Saturday. Our team is actively working to have it open as long as possible, despite the warm weather heading our way. — RideauCanalSkateway (@NCC_Skateway) January 17, 2018

The Skateway has already closed once since opening on January 5, after temperatures climbed to 9°C and 12°C last Thursday and Friday.

The current forecast is calling for highs of around 3°C Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of flurries.