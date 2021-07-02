IROQUOIS, ONT. -- A new app released by South Dundas County is promoting tourism, for both travellers and locals, and it was made with the help of students from a local college.

Called the Tourism Pursuit App, it's a brand new way to learn about, and locate, points of interest in South Dundas.

"We have churches, we have waterfront parks, we have beaches. We have historical landmarks," said Norene Hyatt-Gervais, chair of the Tourism Advisory Committee for South Dundas.

The committee was formed in 2019 to develop a plan to increase tourism in the area.

"We had a brainstorming session facilitated by Queen's University and we came up with a number of visions and focus points that we really wanted to concentrate on as a group," said Hyatt-Gervais.

"One of the things that came out of that was taking the amazing geographical attributes of our community located along the very impressive St. Lawrence Seaway, and the history and the culture and everything associated with Canada's original highway and original tourist route, if you will, and couple that with this, a very deep connection that our region has to its agricultural heritage," she said.

The county came up with the idea to develop an app showcasing historic spots, and other interesting locations throughout the county.

"When we first talked about this app, it can be cost prohibitive to develop an app," said Economic Development Officer Rob Hunter. "So, I thought, you know, why don't we approach St. Lawrence College and see if the gaming program and the students could actually take this real world project, so they will actually gain work skills that will help them when they go to seek a job after graduation."

Over the course of 14 weeks, nine students in the class along with professor James Dupuis came up with an app showcasing 19 locations.

"It gave them kind of that real-world experience, having these commitments that they had to kind of have milestones hit, and then it kind of also gave them that creative freedom to make these mini games on the side as well. So it was a kind of perfect mix of both worlds."

Each destination has a sign with a QR Code posted and when scanned, unlocks a badge in the app, and grants participants access to things like mini-games and the history of that location.

Some destinations include the Iroquois Locks, Two Creeks Forest Conservation Area, Morrisburg Beach and the Upper Canada Playhouse.

"You collect your badges and it's something that all ages can enjoy in the car on a rainy day on vacation. It just brings everybody together," said Hyatt-Gervais.

Hunter tried the app out on Thursday with his wife, collecting 16 of the 19 badges in about five hours.

"We ran into a number of other people playing the app and they thought it was phenomenal. They've learned a lot about the region," he added.

"We're probably the first municipality to that in Ontario that's developed a gaming app specific for tourism. And it was just such a wonderful idea that emanated from a brainstorming session that the tourism committee held in September of last year," said Hunter.

"I'm sure probably, people in the Ottawa region don't know that we have a beautiful lock on the St. Lawrence Seaway," Hunter added. "It's been here since 1958 when the seaway opened and they flooded some of our villages. It's the only lock between Quebec and the Welland Canal at the end of Lake Ontario. It's something that's unique to our region and something that we're very proud."

"We kind of like to call them hidden gems or nooks and crannies in our township that even our own residents sometimes are not aware of," added Hyatt-Gervais. "So we're educating our own residents and we're also welcoming visitors to our community and showing them all the amazing things that we have to offer."

"Working with the students as they kind of looked at all the locations. Even me, I live close by and I've been to a few of them, but some of them I wasn't even aware of," added Dupuis. "So this app kind of let me know about all these nice hidden gems that they have to offer here."

Hyatt-Gervais says the response has been great so far and she hopes even more people will download and use the app now that COVID restrictions are loosening.

"I think this is going to be an amazing thing for our region. It's innovative," she said.

"I encourage everyone to come to South Dundas, download the app. It's free to download on our website. Just go to the visit section and you'll see tourism app you can download on iPhone and Android," added hunter.

For more information, visit the South Dundas County website.