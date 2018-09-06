

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Motorists will need to adjust their speed on the Portage Bridge connecting Ottawa and Gatineau.

Starting today, the posted speed limit on the interprovincial bridge is 50 km/h, down from 60 km/h.

The NCC says the speed limit will match the posted speed limit on the roads at both ends of the bridge. The agency adds this measure will improve safety for all bridge users.

Workers will be installing new bridge speed limit signs on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.