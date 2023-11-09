New smart vending machine in Ottawa revolutionizes access to essential supplies
A first-of-its-kind vending machine is changing the way people access essential supplies in Ottawa.
Located at the Carlington Community Health Centre, 'Our Healthbox' offers a wide range of supplies, from naloxone to socks, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Sara Carrillo, Communications Coordinator at Carlington CHC, says it has been a great addition to the health centre.
"It is to reduce the barrier that a lot of the community members have when it comes to accessing different supplies," Carrillo says. "It dispenses different sexual health supplies, harm reduction supplies. We have some seasonal items like socks, gloves, and some food supplies."
Since its launch on Oct. 25, the 'Our Healthbox' has already made a significant impact, distributing approximately 150 supplies to 50 users. The most requested item, surprisingly, has been granola bars.
"Yeah, it's granola bars," says Cassandra Racicot, an Intake and Crisis Counsellor at Carlington CHC. “Clients are loving that we have food accessible for them. It's not just folks who are using drugs. It's folks that are diabetic, folks that have health needs, folks that are unhoused that would need to have food."
To ensure a steady supply of essential items, the 'Our Healthbox' is closely monitored by software within the health centre, and it is restocked daily to meet the community's needs.
This innovative vending machine was developed by SMRT1 Technologies, based in British Columbia. Brad Pommel, CEO of SMRT1, explains, "We created technology about seven years ago, and we've been trying a number of different categories, and healthcare has been one of the big opportunities that was ready for kind of a disruption."
The concept of transforming vending machines into Healthboxes originated from the MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions based in Toronto. Dr. Sean Rourke, Our Healthbox creator, says providing people a way to access their own supplies helps them avoid any stigma attached to certain items.
"Giving people access to the most low-barrier way to what they need to take care of their health. Everybody in Canada should have what they need to take care of their health. And that doesn't always happen. And so we're fixing that."
Anyone age 16 or older has access to the box and all products dispensed by are free. No personal information is required.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One dead, two injured in fatal house fire in south Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One dead in 'multiple' house fires near Cornwall, Ont.
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall -- along the Canada-U.S. border
It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during Donald Trump's tenure in the White House: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border. Vivek Ramaswamy says he wants to do exactly that.
Former Toronto Maple Leaf threatens to kill Arizona police officers in bodycam footage of arrest
A former Toronto Maple Leafs player threatened to kill two Scottsdale, Arizona police officers and their families following his arrest last summer, newly released bodycam footage shows.
Regular operations resuming at Pearson after arriving passengers used 'wrong door'
Regular operations are resuming at Pearson International Airport after thousands of passengers were grounded on Thursday morning.
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
'My touring family are safe': Shania Twain releases statement following crew bus crash
Shania Twain says her "touring family is safe" following a bus rollover in Saskatchewan that involved members of her stage crew.
DEVELOPING One dead in 'multiple' house fires near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are on scene for multiple homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont. where one person has died.
Canadian Tire cuts about 3% of workforce as customer spending slows
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has cut about three per cent of its workforce in its fourth quarter as tougher economic times weigh on consumer's willingness to spend.
Atlantic
-
'The monsters and opioids had her.' N.S. minister describes daughter's addiction
The scourge that is Canada's opioid addiction crisis was laid bare in the Nova Scotia legislature this week as politicians of every stripe rose to share personal stories about their struggles with this notorious class of drugs.
-
Group of neighborhood volunteers helping those living at Lower Sackville baseball field
Up to 40 people are living in tents in a baseball field in Lower Sackville, N.S., and with winter just around the corner a group of neighborhood volunteers said they felt a moral obligation to help.
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block access to Dartmouth business
A group of demonstrators blocked access to a business in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
'Drop the hammer:' Video shows brazen robbery at Brampton jewelry store
Video has surfaced online of what police are calling a 'brazen' smash-and-grab-style robbery at a jewelry store in Brampton.
-
Man killed in downtown Toronto parking garage shooting identified as 27-year-old from Windsor
A man from Windsor has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in a downtown Toronto underground parking garage on Wednesday evening.
-
Former Toronto Maple Leaf threatens to kill Arizona police officers in bodycam footage of arrest
A former Toronto Maple Leafs player threatened to kill two Scottsdale, Arizona police officers and their families following his arrest last summer, newly released bodycam footage shows.
Montreal
-
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
-
Israel-Hamas war: Legault government considers banning protests
The Legault government calls the shooting of two Jewish schools in Montreal terrorism and is not ruling out banning demonstrations linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
-
Quebec tables bill to make it easier to fight parking tickets
There could soon be a simpler way for Quebecers to fight parking tickets. On Thursday, the justice minister tabled Bill 40, which proposes changes to municipal courts.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Niagara murder suspect last seen in Lasalle/Barrydowne area of Sudbury, Ont.
An 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder in Niagara Falls was last seen in Sudbury near Lasalle Boulevard and Barrydowne Road on Nov. 4, police say.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in wooded area
The body of a 40-year-old woman was found in a wooded area in the Donovan area of Greater Sudbury on Wednesday, police say.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
London
-
Another Dundas Street Closure frustrates motorists and business owners
On Thursday morning, crews were tearing up Dundas near the entrance to a long-term care home under construction.
-
'We need to see our common humanity': Faith leaders in London, Ont. stress peaceful dialogue as conflict in Gaza continues
Faith leaders and members of faith-based community agencies signed a Statement of Solidarity, calling community members remain understanding and peaceful.
-
London Ont. businesswoman recognized as one of Canada’s most powerful women
Erin Craven, founder of UROSPOT, is receiving the Women's Executive Network ‘Compass Rose Entrepreneur Award’ for her work in creating a modern solution to treat pelvic health challenges.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba officers arrest man who escaped from B.C. and was wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man who escaped from a halfway house in British Columbia and who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating bomb threats at daycares, school
Manitoba RCMP are investigating bomb threats made to a pair of daycares and a school Thursday.
-
Nearly $500M coming for affordable and clean electricity in Manitoba
The federal and provincial governments are making a joint investment of nearly $500 million to bring clean, reliable and affordable electricity to Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
Crash closes New Dundee Road in Kitchener
A collision has closed a section of New Dundee Road in Kitchener.
-
Former Brantford Bulldog expected to make his NHL debut tonight
Tonight could be the biggest night in Ryan Winterton’s hockey career. The former Brantford Bulldog and London Knight is expected to make his NHL debut with the Seattle Kraken.
-
Flair announces new flights from Waterloo regional airport
Travellers going through the Region of Waterloo International Airport will soon be able to fly directly to Newfoundland and Labrador.
Calgary
-
Human remains found outside of Calgary were inside stolen truck: RCMP
The RCMP major crimes unit is looking for help tracking the movements of a stolen vehicle found west of Calgary with human remains inside.
-
Nearly a dozen charged in connection with northeast Calgary riot; more suspects sought
A melee two months ago in Calgary's northeast has resulted in 11 men being charged with rioting and more. Meanwhile, police continue to search for additional suspects.
-
AHS employees getting first details of new structure in series of town hall meetings
A series of telephone town hall meetings with Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and new board chair Lyle Oberg will begin Thursday morning, to address the major overhaul to Alberta’s health-care system.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon says manager wasn't fired for calling staff 'my humans'
A City of Saskatoon supervisor says she was fired for using a gender-inclusive term, but the city argues this is not the case.
-
'My touring family are safe': Shania Twain releases statement following crew bus crash
Shania Twain says her "touring family is safe" following a bus rollover in Saskatchewan that involved members of her stage crew.
-
Sask. farm forced to cull entire turkey flock due to Avian flu
A Saskatchewan farm is feeling the sting after Avian flu has wiped out its entire turkey flock for the second time in just over a year.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police investigating 'targeted incident' in Ellerslie
Edmonton police responded to an incident in the area of 50 Street and Ellerslie Road Thursday afternoon.
-
Panhandler injured in crash involving rolled SUV in central Edmonton: EPS
A 50-year-old man was rushed to hospital Thursday morning after he was hit during a crash between two SUVs while he was panhandling in a central Edmonton intersection.
-
Driver in Oct. 15 crash dies from injuries: police
A driver involved in an October crash has died from his injuries, Edmonton police announced Thursday.
Vancouver
-
11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
-
Recognize this man? RCMP release sketch of Burnaby break-in suspect
Mounties are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into a Burnaby home last week.
-
Tuberculosis case identified on University of Victoria campus
The University of Victoria is warning students, faculty and staff after an active case of tuberculosis was discovered on cam
Regina
-
'My touring family are safe': Shania Twain releases statement following crew bus crash
Shania Twain says her "touring family is safe" following a bus rollover in Saskatchewan that involved members of her stage crew.
-
Southern Sask. hit with Alberta low system bringing ice pellets, snow and rain
A slow moving Alberta low was responsible for southern Saskatchewan's latest blast of winter, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Regina mayor defends planned Dubai trip, saying it will promote city’s climate friendliness
Regina city council has approved a trip to Dubai that will see Mayor Sandra Masters attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference.