Only residents of the same household will be able to winter camp in Gatineau Park as Quebec introduces new restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Friday, a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is in effect for Gatineau and across Quebec. Also, private gatherings with people from outside of your household are prohibited.

The National Capital Commission announced the following measures will be in place due to the new measures announced by the Quebec government.

Accommodations for winter camping limited to occupants of the same residence. The group campsites are closed

Visitor Centre is now closed

Day Shelters are for emergency use only

There will be no parking in Gatineau Park between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., except for the winter camping lot at P20.

The NCC says all trails and cross-country ski routes remain open to the public.

For more information, visit the NCC website.