New interchange at Hwy. 416, new schools for Ottawa mentioned in Ontario Budget

The Government of Ontario has tabled its 2024 budget, which includes billions in funding for new schools across the province, including in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

"We’re building new schools and renovating existing schools to help ensure Ontario’s students learn and grow, with $1.4 billion in the current school year alone to help build schools in places like North Bay, Kitchener, Lincoln, Barrhaven and Brockville," a line from the budget document says.

This is part of the government's $23 billion spend on schooling, including $16 billion in capital grants over 10 years to build, expand and renew schools.

In eastern Ontario, the government is pledging the following under Table 1.4 "Continuing to Get Shovels in the Ground to Build More Schools":

A new French public elementary school in Barrhaven, which will serve 475 students and include 49 licensed child care spaces.

An addition to St. Joseph Catholic School in Belleville, which will add 334 student spaces and 49 licensed child care spaces.

A new English public elementary school in Brockville, which will serve 500 students and include 64 licensed child care spaces.

A new English Catholic School in Kingston, which will serve 481 students and include 73 licensed child care spaces.

An addition to Collège catholique Mer Bleue in Orleans, which will add 343 student spaces.

A new English public secondary school in Ottawa, which will serve 1,516 students and include 39 licensed child care spaces.

A new English public secondary school in Ottawa, which will serve 1,353 students.

A new French public school in Ottawa, which will serve 475 students and include 49 licensed child care spaces.

An addition to École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais in Stittsville, which will add 389 student spaces.

Highway 416 interchange

The budget also includes mention of a new interchange on Highway 416 at Barnsdale Road.

"The government is working with the City of Ottawa to plan and design a new interchange at Highway 416 and Barnsdale Road to support population growth and development planned by the City for the Barrhaven South area, including housing, commercial areas and employment lands. This interchange will improve safety and help keep people and the economy moving," the budget document says.

The province and the city signed an agreement for the new interchange in 2022 to address the growing population in south Ottawa.

The government also reiterated its commitment to replace bridges on Highway 417. Last year, bridges at Bronson Avenue and Percy Street were replaced. The overpass at Preston Street is slated for replacement this year.