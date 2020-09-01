OTTAWA -- A new Toronto-based airline is set to begin scheduled service to Kingston starting later this month.

FLYGTA, which operates flights from Toronto to Niagara, Waterloo and Muskoka, will now offer service from Toronto to Kingston from Thursdays to Sundays starting Sept. 10.

Airport Manager Aron Winterstein said in a statement that talks with the three-year-old airline began prior to the pandemic and the City is "enthused" with the announcement.

"This is an important first step to resume regular flight services and creates an invaluable link between our airport and Porter Airlines, which is based at Billy Bishop Airport," he said.

"We look forward to safely welcoming passengers back."

Megan Knott, Executive Director of Tourism Kingston also welcomed the news, as she said it would be a boost for the City's hard-hit tourism sector, but that strict COVID-19 protocols will remain in place.

"We are thrilled that our beautiful airport will welcome visitors who will arrive aware of and primed to follow our COVID-19 measures and who will come ready and excited to support our local restaurants, artisans, hotels, attractions, and so much more," she said in a statement.

Visitors will be reminded of the COVID-19 measures in Kingston before they arrive.