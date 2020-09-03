OTTAWA -- Ottawa's first drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre is now open to the public.

The Ottawa Hospital, in partnership with Ottawa Public Health and the City of Ottawa, opened the new COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at RCGT Park at 300 Coventry Road on Friday.

In a statement, the Champlain COVID-19 Response Committee described the assessment centre as "a drive-through-only site, and residents will be able to get tested for COVID-19 without leaving their cars."

Residents must book an appointment in advance of visiting the COVID-19 assessment centre at RCGT Park. As of Thursday afternoon, the Ottawa Public Health website shows residents can book appointments for Friday, Sept. 4 and Saturday, Sept. 5.

The drive-thru testing centre will be open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Here are the quick facts about the drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre, provided by the Ottawa Hospital:

  • You will remain in your vehicle at all times during the COVID-19 testing process
  • An appointment must be booked in advance
  • A maximum of four people per vehicle can be tested. Every individual in the vehicle must have their own appointment booked for the same day.
  • Minors under the age of 14 will not be tested at the COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre. CHEO will continue to test children at both the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena and the COVID-19 Care Clinics.

The online booking for the COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre is available through the Ottawa Public Health website

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre is only accessible by car.

According to the Ottawa Hospital Health website, once you arrive for your appointment you will be tested within 30 minutes.

COVID-19 drive-thru test centre in Ottawa at RCGT

The Champlain COVID-19 Response Committee says the new testing site will complement the existing Assessment Centre and Care Clinics in the city.

"This location will offer COVID-19 testing – there is no clinical assessment possible," said the statement from the Champlain COVID-19 Response Committee.

"Those who are symptomatic would be better going to the Care Clinics or the Brewer Assessment Centre."

Here is the information for the COVID-19 Assessment Centre and Care Clinics:

  • The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way
  • The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr.
  • The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd.

The Champlain COVID-19 Response Committee says more options are being explored to expand COVID-19 testing in Ottawa.