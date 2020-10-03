OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 97 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

The figure comes one day after a record surge of 142 new cases on Friday, the highest number in a single day to date.

Ontario is reporting 653 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 46,300 tests were completed. Locally, there are 284 new cases in Toronto, 104 in Peel and 97 in Ottawa. 64% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 435 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 3, 2020

The new cases in Ottawa are among 653 reported across Ontario, with 284 cases reported in Toronto and 104 reported in the Peel region, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The figures from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary may differ from local figures from Ottawa Public Health, which come out later in the day.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.