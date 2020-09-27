OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa has surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this month, with the 20 to 29 age group accounting for nearly one-third of the total number of cases.

Forty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, along with zero new deaths.

Since Sept 1. Ottawa Public Health has reported 1,030 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 13 deaths linked to the virus. The 1,030 monthly cases is the second highest monthly total since the start of the pandemic.

Statistics available on the Ottawa Public Health website shows 289 of the 1,030 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa this month are in people ages to 20 to 29.

A total of 139 people ages 10 to 19 and 137 people ages 30 to 39 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa in September.

Earlier this week, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said many of the people testing positive for COVID-19 are in the 20 to 39 age group.

"Forty per cent of people aged 20 to 39 who became ill in recent weeks acquired COVID-19 while in close contact with someone outside their household," writes Etches in a statement posted to the Ottawa Public Health website.

"Common examples including indoor social gatherings such as parties, gatherings at cottages and Airbnbs, and outdoor gatherings where people are close together."

Ottawa set a one-day record for cases during the pandemic with 93 cases on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Eighty-two new cases were reported on Thursday.

The 1,030 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa in September is the second highest monthly total of new novel coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. There were 1,178 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in April.

On Sept. 18, Dr. Etches confirmed Ottawa is now in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're seeing a rise in cases and it's the speed of the increase that concerns us," said Dr. Etches after meeting with Premier Doug Ford.

"We can't sustain a rapid rise in cases, we need to be able to keep it to a manageable level."

As of Saturday, Ottawa Public Health had declared COVID-19 outbreaks in eight Ottawa schools.