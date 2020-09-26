OTTAWA -- Forty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Saturday, pushing the total number of cases of novel coronavirus past 4,000 since the start of the pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, along with no new deaths.

Twenty-five of the 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday involved Ottawa residents under the age of 30. 

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 4,005 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 280 deaths.

There are currently 16 people in an Ottawa hospital being treated for COVID-19 related illnesses, including three in the intensive care unit.

Across Ontario, 435 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday. There are 131 new cases in Toronto and 110 new cases in Peel Region.

COVID-19 cases across the region

Ten new cases were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit reported three new cases.

There are three new cases in Renfrew County.

Health officials reported 21 new cases in the Outaouais on Saturday.

Active cases of COVID-19

There are 567 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 551 active cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 3,158 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases by age in Ottawa

 Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases by age category in Ottawa:

  • 0-9 years old: Seven new cases (212 cases total)
  • 10-19 years-old: Two new cases (348 cases total)
  • 20-29 years-old: 16 new cases (803 cases total)
  • 30-39 years-old: Seven new cases (535 cases total)
  • 40-49 years-old: Five new cases (500 cases total)
  • 50-59 years-old: Two new cases (480 cases total)
  • 60-69-years-old: Three new cases (351 cases total)
  • 70-79 years-old: One new case (244 cases total)
  • 80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (312 cases total)
  • 90+ years old: Two new cases (217 total)
 

Institutional outbreaks

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 37 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and schools.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Assumption School with the Ottawa Catholic School Board. Two students have tested positive for COVID-19 at the school.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has also been declared at Starwood long-term care home. A staff member has tested positive.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, and childcare and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

  1. Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Sept. 9)
  2. Assumption School (NEW)
  3. Centre d'accueil Champlain
  4. Centre Educative Renne Tasse 
  5. Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton – home daycare
  6. Cite Parkway Retirement Residence  
  7. City View Centre
  8. Ecole elemntaire Catholique Montfort
  9. Ecole Elementaire Seraphin Marion 
  10. Ecole Secondaire Publique Louis-Riel 
  11. Fairfield Manor
  12. Franco-Ouest secondary school  
  13. Garderie Tunney's Daycare
  14. Garry J. Armstrong
  15. Gabrielle Roy Public School  
  16. The Glebe Parent's Daycare – First Avenue campus 
  17. Grandir Ensemble – George Etienne Cartier child care
  18. Grandir Ensemble – Edouard Bond
  19. Hillel Lodge
  20. Laurier Manor
  21. Lycee Claudel school
  22. Montfort Hospital "3C"
  23. Monsignor Paul Baxter elementary school 
  24. New Edinburgh Square Chartwell
  25. Peter D. Clark long-term care home
  26. Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre
  27. Portobello Manor
  28. Robertson Home
  29. Riverview Development Services
  30. St. Louis Residence  
  31. St. Patrick's Home
  32. St. Vincent Hospital 5 North
  33. Starwood long-term care home (NEW)
  34. Villagia In the Glebe Retirement Residence 
  35. WeeWatch West – Home Child Care
  36. WeeWatch Orleans  
  37. West End Villa  

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.