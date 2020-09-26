OTTAWA -- Forty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Saturday, pushing the total number of cases of novel coronavirus past 4,000 since the start of the pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, along with no new deaths.

Twenty-five of the 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday involved Ottawa residents under the age of 30.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 4,005 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 280 deaths.

There are currently 16 people in an Ottawa hospital being treated for COVID-19 related illnesses, including three in the intensive care unit.

Across Ontario, 435 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday. There are 131 new cases in Toronto and 110 new cases in Peel Region.

COVID-19 cases across the region

Ten new cases were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit reported three new cases.

There are three new cases in Renfrew County.

Health officials reported 21 new cases in the Outaouais on Saturday.

Active cases of COVID-19

There are 567 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 551 active cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 3,158 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases by age in Ottawa

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases by age category in Ottawa:

0-9 years old: Seven new cases (212 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (348 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 16 new cases (803 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Seven new cases (535 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (500 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (480 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (351 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (244 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (312 cases total)

90+ years old: Two new cases (217 total)

Institutional outbreaks

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 37 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and schools.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Assumption School with the Ottawa Catholic School Board. Two students have tested positive for COVID-19 at the school.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has also been declared at Starwood long-term care home. A staff member has tested positive.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, and childcare and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Sept. 9) Assumption School (NEW) Centre d'accueil Champlain Centre Educative Renne Tasse Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton – home daycare Cite Parkway Retirement Residence City View Centre Ecole elemntaire Catholique Montfort Ecole Elementaire Seraphin Marion Ecole Secondaire Publique Louis-Riel Fairfield Manor Franco-Ouest secondary school Garderie Tunney's Daycare Garry J. Armstrong Gabrielle Roy Public School The Glebe Parent's Daycare – First Avenue campus Grandir Ensemble – George Etienne Cartier child care Grandir Ensemble – Edouard Bond Hillel Lodge Laurier Manor Lycee Claudel school Montfort Hospital "3C" Monsignor Paul Baxter elementary school New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Peter D. Clark long-term care home Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre Portobello Manor Robertson Home Riverview Development Services St. Louis Residence St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Starwood long-term care home (NEW) Villagia In the Glebe Retirement Residence WeeWatch West – Home Child Care WeeWatch Orleans West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.