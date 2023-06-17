New chapter for little libraries: City of Ottawa writes new rules for library structures at residential properties

The city of Ottawa is writing a new chapter for little pop-up libraries, allowing the structures to be installed on residential properties across the city.

The proposed changes to the Use and Care of Roads Bylaw comes as the 'Little Free Library' structures allowing residents to borrow books become popular, and more structures are set up in neighbourhoods across the city.

Last June, Council directed staff to explore "alternate approaches" to allow little libraries to be set up in neighbourhoods, after Bylaw Services temporarily ordered a Stittsville family to move their library structure away from the curb on their front lawn.

A report for the transportation committee's meeting next Thursday outlines new rules for the library structures, allowing the boxes to be set up within the right-of-way abutting a residential property, but the structures must be at least one metre from the road. The boxes will only be allowed at properties along a 'local road', not busy collectors and arterial roads.

The right-of-way refers to the city-owned strip of grass on a homeowner's property along the road. The current bylaw does not permit any alterations to the grass boulevard within the right-of-way or for little library boxes to be set up in the area.

Staff say all library boxes must have a height of between 0.9 metres and 1.1 metres, and "must be maintained in a good state of repair."

Other rules state the little library boxes may not have a permanent foundation, and "must not impede or encumber a sidewalk by any means," staff say.

Residents would be required to provide a "signed acknowledgement" to the city before installing the library box, which staff say will confirm homeowners have reviewed the guidelines and bylaw requirements.

"Free library boxes are subject to modification or removal should the city or a utility company require access to install, maintain, or repair infrastructure," staff say in the report.

The city also notes that if a library box is installed within the right-of-way and in accordance with the proposed rules, "the city reserves the right to intervene and request modification or removal, if, for example, an operational, safety, or drainage issue is present."

Outdoor gardens

Gardeners will also have more room to plant flowers on their properties, under the proposed changes to the Use and Care of Roads Bylaw.

Staff are recommending new rules for front yard gardens, to allow gardens to be planted within the right-of-way. The current rules require homeowners to cut the grass and weeds on the land abutting their property, but does not allow for people to remove grass to plant a garden.

The proposed new rules state gardens cannot be planted within one metre of the edge of the road where no curb exists, within 1.5 metres of a fire hydrant, one metre from a tree or near an OC Transpo bus stop.

Only soft landscaping will be permitted, with no vegetables, fruits, herbs or noxious weeds and invasive species permitted in gardens in the right-of-way. Residents will only be allowed to hand dig for the installation of the garden.

Plants cannot exceed a maximum height of 0.75 metres.

The proposed amendments to allow little library structures and gardens will take effect immediately following council's approval.