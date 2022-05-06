New BGC Clubhouse opens in South Ottawa

A grand opening was held on Thursday for a new clubhouse by BGC, the former Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa.

Children and youth in the city’s south end will now have a safe place to play after school and on the weekends.

The Taggart Parkes Family Clubhouse first opened its doors in April, with about 100 kids a night accessing services.

BGC CEO Adam Joiner says the plan is to increase that to 200 kids after the grand opening.

The 15,000 square foot facility is located on Heatherington Road in the Heron Gate community. The facility will provide youth living nearby with a safe and supportive environment for making friends and accessing programming.

“It’s been a long time coming in this community. A space like this for kids. There’s over 5,000 children and youth in this area alone,” said Adam Joiner, BGC CEO.

The new facility hosts a gym, dance studio, education centre, learning centre, and two kitchens.

It’s open Monday to Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday evenings.