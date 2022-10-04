Neighbourhood character at issue on the municipal campaign trail

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Freeland peppered with affordability questions, as MPs set to swiftly pass GST boost

Appearing before the House of Commons Finance Committee on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government's response to Canadians' affordability concerns as 'focused' and fiscally responsible. With the passage of the GST rebate-boosting bill through the House all but a foregone conclusion, Freeland was peppered with questions from opposition MPs on a range of topics, including inflation.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

  • Even city hall doesn’t know reason for restaurant patio occupancy limit

    London’s formula for calculating the maximum size of patios outside restaurants and bars is so longstanding that city staff are perplexed about its original intent. On Monday, the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) discussed permanently loosening municipal rules on patios that helped many restaurants and bars survive the pandemic.

    (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

  • Deja vu Debate: Mayoral candidates spar over BRT

    Four years after bus rapid transit (BRT) dominated the municipal election in London, candidates still spar over the issue. On Monday, five candidates running for the mayor’s office took part in a panel discussion hosted by political science students at King’s University College.

  • 'Hearing that was brutal': Witness speaks out after EMDC inmate dies in custody

    A man says he witnessed a violent altercation at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) last month, the same night police say a man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. Wes Simpson was at the EMDC the night of Sept. 12, in the cell next to the person he believes was the victim taken to hospital that night, and he doesn't believe the inmate died by suicide.

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina