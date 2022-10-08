Nearly half of Ottawa residents say experience is important in municipal politics: Nanos poll
Nearly half of Ottawa residents say experience is important in municipal politics, as a two-term councillor and a political rookie emerge as the frontrunners in the race for mayor of Ottawa.
A Nanos Research poll for CTV News Ottawa asked respondents on a scale of 0 to 10, how important is experience in municipal politics.
Forty-eight per cent of respondents' ranked experience as "important" (7 to 10 out of 10), while 32 per cent of respondents rated experience as "average" and 15 per cent said experience is "not important".
Respondents living in the downtown (6.4 out of 10) and east end (6.6 per cent of 10) rated political experience as important higher than residents living in the west end (5.6 out of 10) and rural (6.0 out of 10) areas of the city.
With less than three weeks left in the municipal election campaign, the same poll shows Catherine McKenney has a small lead over Mark Sutcliffe in the battle for the mayor's office.
Twenty-nine per cent of respondents said they would vote for McKenney, compared 24 per cent for Sutcliffe. Former Ottawa mayor and provincial cabinet minister Bob Chiarelli is third, at nine per cent support.
McKenney has served two terms as councillor for Somerset Ward, and previously worked as a strategic advisor to the deputy city manager and in the offices of former councillors Alex Munter and Diane Holmes.
"As Mayor, I’ll deliver the transparency you deserve, starting with my campaign. Before you head to the polls, I will release my campaign’s donor list and our full financial plan," McKenney said on Twitter this week. "I’ve worked on the City budget for years and I have the leadership and experience to be Mayor."
Sutcliffe, an entrepreneur and broadcaster, is running for office for the first time. In his questionnaire submission to CTV News Ottawa, Sutcliffe said he has "no partisan political experience", but has years of "community leadership."
"I've been managing budgets my whole career, as a business owner, executive or non-profit leader. I know the value of a dollar earned, but I've practiced fiscal discipline my entire professional life," Sutcliffe said on Twitter this week.
"I will bring that experience to City Hall to make life more affordable to you."
Chiarelli has the most political experience of any of the 14 candidates running for mayor in Ottawa's municipal election. Chiarelli served as Regional Chair of Ottawa from 1997 to 2000, and two terms as mayor of Ottawa from 2000 to 2006. Chiarelli also served as a Member of Provincial Parliament, and was a cabinet minister.
Nanos conducted an online survey of 503 Ottawa residents, 18 years of age and older, between Sept. 23 and Oct. 3. Nanos conducted a non-probability survey representative of the city, and there is no margin of error.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A piece of history that could be 12,000 years old was found on a P.E.I. beach after post-tropical storm Fiona
A woman found a piece of history in a P.E.I. beach that may be thousands of years old, that washed up after post-tropical storm Fiona.
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week's kidnapping and killings of four California family members -- with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday.
Did vaccines make a difference? Study looks at rates of severe illness from COVID-19
A study of 1.6 million U.S. patients has found that COVID-19 vaccines and boosters lead to low rates of severe illness and death.
Electric vehicle maker recalling nearly all its trucks, SUVs over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.
Series of explosions rock eastern Ukraine city, triggering series of secondary blasts
A series of explosions rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke in the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.
Convicted 'fake heiress' Anna Sorokin released as she fights deportation
A woman whose exploits posing as a German heiress to scam individuals and financial institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars inspired a Netflix series is being released from immigration custody.
Canadian travellers heading to Uganda urged to take precautions
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is warning Canadian travellers entering Uganda to take extra precautions before flying due to an Ebola outbreak that was declared in the nation last month.
Canada helps buy Juno Beach land in France to stop proposed condo development
The battle to save a part of Juno Beach in France from development is over after the Canadian government announced it would pitch in to buy the land and prevent the construction of a condo on the historic battlefield.
Actor tells jury Kevin Spacey abused him when he was 14
An actor who's accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance on him as a 14-year-old recounted the episode for a New York City jury on Friday, testifying he felt helpless when Spacey climbed on top of him in bed.
Atlantic
-
Close to 12,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power two weeks after Fiona
Close to 12,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
-
Feds to allow international students to work more to help Canada’s labour shortage
The pilot study, which will run from Nov. 15 until Dec. 31, 2023, will allow international students in Canada, who have off-campus work authorization on their study permit, to work an unrestricted number of hours while in school.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays fall 4-0 to Seattle Mariners in opening game of wild-card series
Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and Luis Castillo threw 7 1/3 shutout innings as the Seattle Mariners blanked the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Game 1 of their American League wild-card series on Friday.
-
Ontario education union takes step toward strike
A union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers -- such as custodians, librarians and early childhood educators -- says it has requested what's known as a “no board” report, which could put them in a legal strike position in less than three weeks.
-
Former CP24 on air personality files human rights complaint against Bell Media
A long-time Toronto media personality is filing a human rights complaint against Bell Media, alleging racism, sexism and discrimination within the workplace.
Montreal
-
Police say 1 man injured in shooting near Quebec resort
At least one person was shot and suffered 'significant injuries' Friday afternoon near an upscale resort complex in the Laurentians, Quebec provincial police say. Jeff Waldman, a guest who is staying at the resort with his wife for their anniversary, told CTV News he saw a large number of police officers brandishing heavy weapons after they arrived on scene at the complex on Fridolin Simard Street.
-
Why did Jagmeet Grewal, the driver charged with negligence after fiery crash, get his permit back?
An official from Quebec's automobile insurance board, the SAAQ, took the stand Friday at the trial of a Dorval truck driver charged with criminal negligence causing death.
-
PQ pleading with Quebec Liberals for 'humility' as it seeks official party status
The Parti Quebecois is appealing to other political parties to grant them official party status, something that would give them more money and more visibility in the national assembly.
Northern Ontario
-
Advance voting set to begin across northern Ontario
Residents in northeastern Ontario will have several options to cast their ballot ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election.
-
Sault reptile rescue facing closure
A self-described ‘mom & pop’ shop in Sault Ste. Marie, specializing in reptile care, is fighting to stay open. Eden’s Reptile, which provides education and care instructions for snakes and other reptiles, has found out that they are in violation of an animal bylaw that prohibits certain species of snakes.
-
Roads, red tape and a new arena top of mind at chat with Sudbury's mayoral candidates
Red tape, roads, growth and whether to build a new arena were the hot topics Thursday evening as the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce hosted a fireside chat with select mayoral candidates.
London
-
What's behind 18 hour emergency department wait times at LHSC?
The wait time has reached 18 hours for all but the most serious medical conditions treated at London’s two emergency departments.
-
Memorial service honours 57 homeless people who died in London
Dozens of people gathered in downtown London Friday to honour the lives of 57 people who died as a result of homelessness.
-
Urgent response to London house fire: 'We were told en route there were still people trapped inside the home'
Fire crews believed three people may be inside as they raced to a burning home in west London.
Winnipeg
-
City services like pools, parks, 311 would be affected by possible strike: CUPE
Thousands of municipal workers may be preparing to walk off the job in a matter of days if no labour deal is reached with the City of Winnipeg.
-
Catalytic converter theft plummeting in Manitoba due to new programs
The provincial government says an engraving program for catalytic converters will now help reduce theft rates for the in-demand car parts in Manitoba.
-
Calls grow louder for leadership change at Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada is facing mounting pressure to make leadership changes over its handling of sexual assault allegations against players.
Kitchener
-
'It’s a needle in a haystack’: Parents of missing Kitchener woman join search efforts in B.C.
The parents of Jaqueline McDermott have flown out to B.C. to join in the search for their missing 22-year-old daughter from Kitchener.
-
Waterloo Region Food Bank looking for donations amid high need for meals over Thanksgiving weekend
It's a time to give thanks and the Food Bank of Waterloo Region it’s also a chance to give back to those who are struggling with food insecurity.
-
Cambridge and Wilmot discuss advance and day-of voting plans for municipal election
Local governments within the Waterloo Region are getting ready for the upcoming municipal election, taking place on Oct. 24, but, each municipality is using its own method when it comes to voting.
Calgary
-
1 person dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.
Alberta RCMP are investigating a scene in the hamlet of Langdon where they say two people were shot at from a vehicle.
-
Kitten in crisis saved by Kootenay kayaker
A Victoria woman is counting her blessings this Thanksgiving after a day of kayaking in the B.C. Interior ended with her saving a life, and adding a new member to her family.
-
Suspect sought following multiple vehicle fires in Southwood
Calgary police are seeking CCTV footage as they investigate a recent series of vehicle fires in the city's southwest.
Saskatoon
-
Jeremy MacKenzie, leader of online group 'Diagolon,' denied bail
The founder of the online group 'Diagolon' was denied bail in a Saskatoon provincial court today.
-
'The doctors are overrun. The staff are frazzled': Sask. medical clinic closes walk-in services
Legends medical clinic in Warman is closing their walk-in clinic due to a physician shortage and abusive behaviour towards staff and doctors.
-
Missing Saskatoon cat ‘Walter White’ returned to owner after over three years
A Saskatoon woman was reunited with her missing cat after over three years apart, the SPCA says in a Facebook post.
Edmonton
-
Warmest Thanksgiving weekend in how long?
In the past quarter-century, Edmonton's never had a Thanksgiving long weekend with all three days in the 20s. But, that will very likely change over the next few days.
-
Edmonton police to receive $7M increase in 2023, council wants funding formula refined
City council voted to effectively increase the Edmonton Police Service budget by another $7 million next year and shelve discussions for a multi-year police funding formula to 2023.
-
'Chaos, costs, conflict': Notley says UCP leader out of touch with Alberta concerns
Alberta's Opposition leader says the province is due for more chaos, costs and conflict after Danielle Smith's victory last night in the United Conservative Party leadership race.
Vancouver
-
'We have a crop, but it’s not growing anymore': Drought conditions hit Level 5 in several B.C. regions
The persistent dry weather is intensifying in parts of British Columbia, where some areas are now experiencing Level 5 drought conditions.
-
'Welcome to Rambo-town': Hope, B.C., celebrates 40th anniversary of iconic Sylvester Stallone film
The community of Hope, B.C., is embracing its Rambo roots for a weekend-long event celebrating the 40th anniversary of 'First Blood.'
-
Calls for Hockey Canada sponsors to divert money into survivor supports
As a growing number of corporations suspend their support for Hockey Canada over the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations, there are calls for them to direct their funding into resources for survivors instead.
Regina
-
City inspecting downtown Regina parkade after structural concerns raised
The City of Regina is looking into a complaint about structural concerns at a downtown parking garage.
-
Local organizations step up to provide Thanksgiving meals
Local organizations in Regina stepped up to provide Thanksgiving meals for the hundreds of individuals in the city experiencing food insecurity.
-
Hockey Saskatchewan says participation not declining amid Hockey Canada hearings
Hockey Saskatchewan said it is not seeing a decline in interest in the sport due to the ongoing Hockey Canada hearings.