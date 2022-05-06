Nearly 50 per cent of Ottawa residents working from home

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

New effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant

A new international effort raced Friday to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategic port.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina