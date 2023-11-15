Nearly 15,000 students across eastern Ontario attend Ottawa 67's game
There were no books or laptops as the Canadian Tire Centre became a classroom for nearly 15,000 students.
On Wednesday, the Ottawa 67’s hockey team hosted children from throughout Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario to take part in the annual School Day Game. The game took place at the Canadian Tire Centre, as the team took on the Kingston Frontenacs.
For some children, like Grade 3 student Mela, it was her first time seeing a hockey game in person,
“Cool, amazing,” she said about the game.
Her favourite part?
“Uhmm, yelling,” she told CTV News Ottawa.
Some students spent days making signs to cheer on their favourite team.
"It's because I want them to win,” said one student.
It was a day to take in all of the excitement for teacher Stephanie Frel.
“Today is about coming out with your classmates, enjoying the atmosphere at the 67’s game and learning a bit about the game - and having fun,” she said.
Some students even had a chance to meet the 67’s mascot, Riley Raccoon.
“Really good - so fun!” said one student.
Student from across the region with an attendance of 14,583 students from about 70 schools arrived in more than 300 school buses,
“It’s just a great environment, tons of fun - and we love doing it,” said 67's president Adrian Sciarra.
With so many school-age children cheering on loudly, it was an exciting day for the players too.
“It’s nice to see all the support that we have from all of the schools," said 67's player Brady Stonehouse.
"It was loud, it’s always good to see."
The 67's will return to TD Place on Nov. 17 to take on the Brantford Bulldogs at 7 p.m.
