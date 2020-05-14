OTTAWA -- You can go for a jog, bike ride or walk along the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Capital Commission has announced a pilot project to partially close the two parkways to motor vehicle traffic on weekends in May.

Starting Saturday, the NCC says the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NEW | Pilot project to partially close the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway & the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway to motor vehicle traffic from 8am-4pm on weekends from May 16-May 31, to provide local residents more space for outdoor wellbeing �� https://t.co/PP7c9R94jr |#ottnews pic.twitter.com/q4zLFEDCnv — National Capital Commission (@NCC_CCN) May 14, 2020

The Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway will be closed between Dominion Avenue and Booth Street, while the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway will be closed between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard.

The NCC says “only residents living in adjacent neighbourhoods should access the closed parkways.”

Queen Elizabeth Driveway is also closed daily to motor vehicles so cyclists, runners and pedestrians have more space to get some fresh air while practicing physical distancing.

The QED is closed daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., between Laurier Avenue and Fifth Avenue.

Gatineau Park is also open for local users, but parking lots and amenities are closed.