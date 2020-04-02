OTTAWA -- The National Capital Commisson is closing all urban parks in the City of Ottawa due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the NCC “in light of the Government of Ontario’s orders to close all outdoor recreational amenities, the NCC’s Ottawa urban parks will be temporarily closed until further notice.

CLOSURE | The NCC’s urban parks in Ottawa will be temporarily closed until further notice. Parks are accessible for walkthroughs only.

↔️ Practice physical distancing

⚠ Keep dogs on leash at all times

More details: https://t.co/PP7c9R94jr | #ottnews #plankthecurve pic.twitter.com/3g9Xr5Ezhy — National Capital Commission (@NCC_CCN) April 2, 2020

The parks will still be accessible for walkthroughs only.

Benches, gazebos, picnic areas, outdoor community gardens, and off-leash areas will not be accessible for public use.

Urban parks in Ottawa include Major’s Hill Park, Nepean Point, Commissioners Park, Confederation Park, Vincent Massey Park, Hog's Back Park and LeBreton Flats Park.

Last week, the NCC closed vehicle access to trailheads and off-leash dog parks to help limit the novel coronavirus.

The NCC said “we encourage everyone to enjoy the outdoors close to home – on foot or by bike – rather than driving to a destination further from home.”

Gatineau Park is also closed to the public until further notice.