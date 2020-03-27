OTTAWA -- Trails and off-leash dog parks across Ottawa’s Greenbelt remain open, but you won’t be able to drive to the outdoor areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Capital Commission has announced parking lots at trailheads and off-leash dog parks across the Greenbelt will close Friday night until further notice.

In a statement, the NCC says “it is doing its part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With that objective, we are temporarily closing vehicle access to the Greenbelt as of 9 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 until further notice."

That means parking lots at the off-leash dog parks at Bruce Pit and Conroy Pit are closed.

Parking lots at trailheads at Mer Bleue Trails, Pine Grove Trails, Shirleys Bay Trails and Pathways, Stony Swamp Trails, Southern Farm and Pinhey Forest Trails and the Greens Creek Trails and Pathways will also be closed.

The NCC says “we recognize that this decision will affect residents’ enjoyment of the Greenbelt, but we must make every effort to protect employees, contractors and trail users from COVID-19.”

The NCC encourages everyone to enjoy the outdoors close to home on foot or by bike, rather than driving to a destination further from home. People who live near a trailhead or a dog park and can access it without walking will still be able to access the dog parks and trails, but are encouraged to practice physical distancing.

The NCC says local authorities will enforce parking prohibitions in parking lots and on adjacent roadways.

On Monday, the NCC closed access to Gatineau Park to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Multi-Use Pathways

The NCC says it is working at “progressively reopening NCC multi-use pathways as quickly as possible, relying on heavy machinery to clear ice and snow.”

The NCC does say it’s not considering roadway closures of either the Sir John A. Mcdonald Parkway or the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway to vehicle traffic due to “logistical challenges, staffing requirements and the need to ensure continued access for transit and emergency services.”