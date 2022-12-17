Navan Christmas Food Drive returns for a third year

On the streets of Navan, the bells were ringing and the snow was glistening as Wyatt McWilliams and his family filled up their horse-drawn wagons with non-perishable food donations.

“Our horses normally would be at Cumberland Heritage Museum but with the pandemic we had spare time and my daughters said let’s collect this for the food bank,” he said.

This is the third year for the Navan Christmas food drive. Along with his family and volunteer firefighters, McWilliams went door to door handing out Christmas cards and collecting food and money for the Ottawa Food Bank and clothing for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“It is the Christmas spirit and the community spirit and we’re just giving back,” said McWilliams.

That spirit of giving displayed in full force after a tough year for a community deeply affected by the powerful derecho storm that ripped through the region in May.

“We spent at least a month cleaning up the trees helping neighbours out,” said Navan resident Darren Porquette. Several trees were uprooted during the storm, his home with minor damage.

But others who weren’t as lucky, won't get to be home for the holidays as work continues to rebuild the damage.

“I would say we are still healing,” said Navan resident Ali Billings. “We are a resilient community.”

As food drive volunteers pick up the last few donations, McWilliams hopes this kind gesture will bring a smile to those donating and bring a warm meal to those who need it most.

“It has been a tough year we have a saying… next year is gonna be better,” he said.