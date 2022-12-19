Natalie MacLean Wines of the Week for December 19, 2022

Dozens hurt in turbulent Hawaii flight, 11 seriously

A flight from Phoenix to Honolulu carrying many people travelling for the holidays encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing, sending some unrestrained people and objects flying about the cabin and seriously injuring 11, officials and passengers said.

Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for possible prosecution

The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers on Monday declaring that they have assembled a 'roadmap to justice' to bring criminal charges against former president Donald Trump and his allies.

