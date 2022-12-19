Natalie MacLean Wines of the Week for December 19, 2022
Rockway Vineyards Riesling 2020
Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Alcohol: 10.5%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2022 - 2024
Price: $20.00
Score: 91
LCBO: 30739
Hartford Court Russian River Valley Chardonnay 2020
Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, California, United States
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2026
Price: $44.95
Score: 94
LCBO: 404277
Benjamin Bridge Méthode Classique Brut Sparkling Rosé
Nova Scotia, Canada
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2024
Price: $34.95
Score: 93
LCBO: 15688
Bolla Le Origini Riserva Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2016
Veneto D.O.C.G., Italy
Alcohol: 15.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2026
Price: $53.95
Score: 93
LCBO: 204792
Lakeview Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Icewine 2017
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario, V.Q.A., Canada
Alcohol: 12.4%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2022 - 2027
Price: $39.95
Score: 91
LCBO: 471813
