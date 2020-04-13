OTTAWA -- > Escudo Rojo Reserva Carmenere 2018

Maipo Valley, Chile



A full-bodied, concentrated Chilean red wine made from the country's classic grape Carmenere. Aromas of fleshy ripe black plums and dark spice. Pair with grilled lamb.



Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2024



Best Beef Wine

Price: $17.00

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 14058

Etna, Sicily D.O.C., Italy



A robust 95% Nerello Mascalese and 5% Nerello Cappuccio, Sicilian red wine blend with ripe, black raspberry, strawberry jam, cherry and smoky flavours on the palate. Drinking beautiful now. Pair with grilled game sausages.



Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2024



Perfect Pasta and Tomato Sauce Wine



Price: $23.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 487090

Mosel, Koblenz, Germany



A crisp, refreshing German Riesling with notes of lime citrus and lemongrass. Perfect as an aperitif or companion to seafood. An amazingly great price!



Alcohol: 10.5%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2016-2021



Scrumptious Seafood Wine



Price: $9.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 8094

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada



Lovely and floral, Four Feathers is an off-dry, well-crafted white wine blend of Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay wine grapes. Sweetness and vibrant acidity are at play here with ripe pear, pink grapefruit, cake spice and tropical fruit flavours on the palate. Great value. Enjoy now with a fish tacos, or a grilled pork tenderloin and mango compote.



Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2023



Cool Creamy Cheese Wine

Price: $14.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 341586

Nuit-St-Georges, Burgundy, France



A terrific value for this French bubbly! Aromas of lemongrass and lime. Pair with field greens and seafood.



Alcohol: 11.5%

Sweetness: Medium Dry

Drink: 2015-2022



Splendid Salad Wine



Price: $16.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 464776