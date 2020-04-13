Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Apr. 13, 2020
Escudo Rojo Reserva Carmenere 2018, Tornatore Etna Rosso Nerello Mascalese Nerello Cappuccio 2017, Deinhard Winery Green Label Riesling 2015, Featherstone Four Feathers 2018, Louis Bouillot Perle Noire
OTTAWA -- > Escudo Rojo Reserva Carmenere 2018
Maipo Valley, Chile
A full-bodied, concentrated Chilean red wine made from the country's classic grape Carmenere. Aromas of fleshy ripe black plums and dark spice. Pair with grilled lamb.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Best Beef Wine
Price: $17.00
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 14058
Tornatore Etna Rosso Nerello Mascalese Nerello Cappuccio 2017
Etna, Sicily D.O.C., Italy
A robust 95% Nerello Mascalese and 5% Nerello Cappuccio, Sicilian red wine blend with ripe, black raspberry, strawberry jam, cherry and smoky flavours on the palate. Drinking beautiful now. Pair with grilled game sausages.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2024
Perfect Pasta and Tomato Sauce Wine
Price: $23.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 487090
Deinhard Winery Green Label Riesling 2015
Mosel, Koblenz, Germany
A crisp, refreshing German Riesling with notes of lime citrus and lemongrass. Perfect as an aperitif or companion to seafood. An amazingly great price!
Alcohol: 10.5%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2016-2021
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $9.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 8094
Featherstone Four Feathers 2018
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Lovely and floral, Four Feathers is an off-dry, well-crafted white wine blend of Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay wine grapes. Sweetness and vibrant acidity are at play here with ripe pear, pink grapefruit, cake spice and tropical fruit flavours on the palate. Great value. Enjoy now with a fish tacos, or a grilled pork tenderloin and mango compote.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Cool Creamy Cheese Wine
Price: $14.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 341586
Louis Bouillot Perle Noire
Nuit-St-Georges, Burgundy, France
A terrific value for this French bubbly! Aromas of lemongrass and lime. Pair with field greens and seafood.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Medium Dry
Drink: 2015-2022
Splendid Salad Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 464776