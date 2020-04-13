OTTAWA -- > Escudo Rojo Reserva Carmenere 2018

Maipo Valley, Chile

A full-bodied, concentrated Chilean red wine made from the country's classic grape Carmenere. Aromas of fleshy ripe black plums and dark spice. Pair with grilled lamb.

Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2024

Best Beef Wine

Price: $17.00
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 14058

Tornatore Etna Rosso Nerello Mascalese Nerello Cappuccio 2017

Etna, Sicily D.O.C., Italy

A robust 95% Nerello Mascalese and 5% Nerello Cappuccio, Sicilian red wine blend with ripe, black raspberry, strawberry jam, cherry and smoky flavours on the palate. Drinking beautiful now. Pair with grilled game sausages.

Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2024

Perfect Pasta and Tomato Sauce Wine

Price: $23.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO:  487090

Deinhard Winery Green Label Riesling 2015

Mosel, Koblenz, Germany

A crisp, refreshing German Riesling with notes of lime citrus and lemongrass. Perfect as an aperitif or companion to seafood. An amazingly great price!

Alcohol: 10.5%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2016-2021

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $9.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO:  8094

Featherstone Four Feathers 2018

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Lovely and floral, Four Feathers is an off-dry, well-crafted white wine blend of Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay wine grapes. Sweetness and vibrant acidity are at play here with ripe pear, pink grapefruit, cake spice and tropical fruit flavours on the palate. Great value. Enjoy now with a fish tacos, or a grilled pork tenderloin and mango compote.

Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2023

Cool Creamy Cheese Wine

Price: $14.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO:  341586

Louis Bouillot Perle Noire

Nuit-St-Georges, Burgundy, France

A terrific value for this French bubbly! Aromas of lemongrass and lime. Pair with field greens and seafood.

Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Medium Dry
Drink: 2015-2022

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $16.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO:  464776