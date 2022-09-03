Move-in day for Queen's University students returns in full

It’s the start of a new school year for universities, as students move into dorms across the country.

In Kingston, Ont., Queen’s University has a tradition of holding their annual move-in all in one day, with thousands of students descending on campus, and it’s the first one in years that has been able to happen.

New student Nicole Herring says she is ready to take on her first year.

“Excited to be on my own and in a new place,” she says.

That’s with the help of her childhood friend, and now roommate, Alyssa Borg.

“It cool. It’s a very end of circle moment,” she says.

A full circle moment indeed, the two are moving in together after living on different sides of the Canada-United States border for more than seven years.

An old friend to help with new school jitters.

Borg says it was a natural fit to move in together when they found out they’d both gotten in to Queen’s University.

“You know them, you know the way that they are,” says Borg. “We kind of grew up together so it would be nice to kind of finish off our ‘stages’ just living together.”

This year marks the first time that these buildings will be at full capacity since the start of the pandemic. That’s more than 4,500 students in 17 residence buildings and the school says they continue to take COVID-19 precautions.

Moving that many students in at once takes co-ordinated planning from the school, the city, its transit systems, and more than 1,000 volunteers.

Ann Tierney, the vice provost and dean of student affairs at Queen’s, says after a few years of staggered move in days for COVID precautions, she’s happy to see its return.

“It has that opportunity for all students to arrive together and start building community together right from the get go,” she says.

First year student Samantha Cathcart says she’s excited for a few things.

“To meet new people, and to experience everything,” she says.

But there’s also the surroundings.

“I’m excited for the dining hall. I’m really excited for the dining hall,” she laughs.

While it’s a big day for daughter, it’s a tough day for her mom, Lisa Lyles.

“I’m going to miss her,” she says. “I’ve been letting on to her that ‘It’s all okay, I don’t care, you’re off, I’m going to have all this free time,’ but I’m actually going to miss her very much.”

For Herring and Borg, a summer spent planning and preparing means seeing themselves among a sea of students, and the first day now becoming real.

“Little stressful just because there’s so much going on,” says Herring, of the experience. “But it’s exciting. Exciting energy.”

“I’m excited to just be independent,” says Borg. “Just live by myself and live with Nicole.”