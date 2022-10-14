Motorcyclist performing a wheelie while speeding in Hawkesbury facing stunt driving charge, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcyclist was performing a wheelie while passing another vehicle when officers stopped the driver for speeding in Hawkesbury, Ont.

The driver was observed going 143 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Pattee Road in Hawkesbury on Friday, police said on Twitter.

"#HawkesOPP intercepted a motorcycle performing a wheelie while passing another vehicle and travelling at 143 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Pattee Road," police said.

The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, while includes a 30 day license suspension and the motorcycle impounded for 14 days.

Meantime, a G2 driver travelling from Ottawa to Toronto will need to find another ride this weekend.

Police say the G2 driver was observed going 141 km/h on Hwy. 7 in Lanark County Thursday afternoon. The speed limit is 80 km/h.

"This G2 driver going from Ottawa to Toronto didn't make it very far on #Hwy7 @LanarkCounty1 this afternoon before being stopped," the OPP said on Twitter.