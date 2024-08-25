Motorcycle driver in critical condition after crash in Ottawa's east end

A motorcycle driver was left with critical injuries after a collision with an SUV in Ottawa's east end on Sunday afternoon.

An Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson tells CTV News they were called to the scene of Navan Road and Orléans Boulevard at 1 p.m.

Emergency crews on scene transported an adult male in critical condition to the trauma centre.

There were no reports of other injuries.

Road closures were in effect on Navan Road and Orléans Boulevard as police investigated the crash, according to a social media post by the Ottawa Police Service.

Roads had reopened by 2:30 p.m.