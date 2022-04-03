Mother's Rally for Ukraine draws hundreds to the Russian embassy in Ottawa

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities on Sunday accused the departing forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a 'scene from a horror movie.'

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Shanghai lockdown triggers complaints as COVID-19 cases rise

COVID-19 cases in China's largest city of Shanghai are still rising with millions isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown, as the draconian 'zero tolerance' approach to the pandemic increasingly draws complaints from residents fed up with the restrictions.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina