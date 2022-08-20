More than 600 dogs competing at Brockville, Ont. dog show
It's an event dog exhibitors have been waiting three years for, an international competition in Brockville, Ont. that's drawn in competitors from around the world.
More than 600 dogs have descended on the Elizabethtown Fairgrounds, for the return of the Thousand Islands Kennel and Obedience Club (TIKO) Shows & Trials.
"It's really good to be back," said TIKO President Ginny Kerr. "We've had an absence of three years as everyone knows for the pandemic, and we've also returned to the place of origin for this club."
The show is being hosted outside for the first time since the mid-1970s.
"A lot of the people who were founding members are extremely happy, and a lot of people started their show career here and find it really, really neat to be back here 40 odd years later," Kerr added.
Breeder Marnie Layng is showing her Schipperkes, a part of TIKO since 1969.
"For a lot of us, it's our world," she said. "It's where we feel comfortable, where our passion is, and it's one of the oldest sporting events in the world."
Well over 100 breeds of dogs are being represented and are enrolled in different shows throughout the weekend, such as a sporting group and herding group.
"It's a process of elimination, you come in and you enter your dogs in whatever class they fit into according to the Canadian Kennel Club rules, and the judges go over the dogs," Layng said.
First the males are judged, then the females, with judges picking the best in each class.
"Then they go in against all the champions that are already well established and they get a best of breed," Layng explained. "Once we get a best of breed and a best opposite, best of winners, best of puppy, they go on if there's a competition for them."
"When you get the best of breed, they will then compete against the other 13 or 17 dogs that won their best of breeds and then they will pick the best four and the number one will go on to best in show," she noted.
Competitors have traveled from as far as Florida to show their dogs, with others coming from the Northern U.S., New Brunswick, Quebec, and across Ontario.
There are also judges who have made the trip from Sweden.
On another part of the fairgrounds, dogs also perform in the rally and obedience ring.
"It's harder than it looks," noted Kerr. "You're reading, you're walking with the dog you're performing the things all within time."
Judge Mary Monteith from Kitchener keeps a close eye, making sure a standard of perfection is met according to the rules that govern the sport.
"Our job is to distinguish the dogs who are absolutely perfect, between the ones that make a little mistake here and there," she said. "Or maybe their handler makes a mistake, and so we're judging against a standard of perfection in our head, comparing each dog."
"There's an awful lot of training that goes into preparing a dog to compete in any performance sport," Monteith noted. "I want to congratulate all of the handlers and the dogs that have worked so hard to get here. Every judges appreciates more than anything else all the work that goes into getting their dogs ready to compete and it's very challenging and difficult and I applaud all of them."
With temperatures hitting the low 30s on Saturday afternoon, dogs were being kept cool in many ways.
"We have a pool for cooling their feet, everybody is spraying their dogs, and as you'll see some dogs have jackets on those are cooling jackets to wick the heat away and provide some coolness," said Kerr. "Lots of water, lots of shade, lots of rest."
"It's really nice to see a good strong purebred dog industry," Kerr noted. "Dogs became very important during the pandemic and we believe in a well bred, purpose bred dog from a breeder who is doing all the checks that need to be done prior to the dogs being bred, that's what these competitions are checking on, is how sound the dogs are in body and in mind."
Layng says in order to compete at this level, there is a small piece of crazy in every dog owner, noting she's heard the comparison before.
"Of course I am (crazy). Its part of the criteria," she quipped. "And let's face it, if you have a relative who happens to be a master chess player or who collects butterflies, what do we say about them?"
"Not everybody understands other people's passions, you know, but for most of us, this is our passion," Layng said. "So if we can have an opportunity to get together and compete against one another and some of us win and some of us learn, because that's what you need to do when you lose, you learn, so it's an opportunity for us all to enjoy."
The show continues until Sunday with free admission. Spectators are welcome to come watch, but are asked to respect the dogs and shows taking place.
"If you are going to come to the show, ask if you can touch a dog, and take a look and just enjoy. Ask questions of people that know," Layng said.
"Come out and enjoy, join our extended family because that's what the dog show world is."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
Canada's housing affordability saw 'worst deterioration' in 41 years: report
In the second quarter of 2022, Canada's housing market saw the 'worst deterioration' of affordability in 41 years, a new report from National Bank Financial Markets has found.
Study finds people with COVID-19 remain infectious five days after first symptoms
A new study out of the U.K. has revealed most people who test positive for COVID-19 remain infectious after five days from their first sight of symptoms.
As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?
Anticipation is mounting for Canada to approve an updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine as fall threatens to usher in a new wave of infections. Here's a look at what we know about Omicron-tailored vaccines, and how they could factor into a fall wave.
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leave 20 dead
Islamic militants have stormed a hotel in Somalia's capital, engaging in an hours-long exchange of fire with the security forces that left at least 20 people dead, according to police and witnesses.
Combining antivirals, antibodies better at treating seasonal flu and may prevent future pandemic: study
Researchers out of a Canadian university have found that combining antiviral drugs with antibody therapy could be more effective at fighting the seasonal flu, and a potential pandemic, than using either treatment on its own.
Ukraine's state-owned gas company backs Scholz's bid for Canadian LNG ahead of trip
Shortly before his two-day trip to Canada, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received support for his interest in Canadian liquid natural gas to help replace Russian gas imports from an unexpected ally: Ukrainian state-owned gas company Naftogaz.
Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens
Russian authorities reported shooting down Ukrainian drones Saturday in Crimea, while Ukrainian officials said Russian forces pressed ahead with efforts to seize one of the few cities in eastern Ukraine not already under their control. The Russian military also kept up its strikes in Ukraine's north and south.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
-
Downtown Halifax streets fill for Nathan Mackinnon's Stanley Cup parade
Thousands of fans crowded the streets of downtown Halifax Saturday as Nathan Mackinnon brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown for a parade and rally.
Toronto
-
Man dies after stabbing in Scarborough building
A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the lobby of a building in Scarborough Saturday morning, Toronto police say.
-
Ontario man makes history crossing all five Great Lakes
A Toronto-born man has crossed all five Great Lakes in one summer on a paddleboard.
-
Toronto's municipal election candidates revealed
The nominations for Toronto’s upcoming municipal election are officially in.
Montreal
-
Montrealers gawk at mysterious light in night sky (psst, it's probably satellites)
Quebecers were left awestruck Friday night as many witnessed what appeared to be an illuminated line soaring through the night sky.
-
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
-
Toddler found dead in vehicle at Vaudreuil-Dorion senior's home
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal. He appeared to have been in the vehicle for several hours before first responders arrived, according to Quebec provincial police. Police said it's possible the boy died because of the heat.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of the Northeast
Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami are under a severe thunderstorm warning, Environment Canada announced late Saturday afternoon.
-
Thinking Rock Community Arts opens new space
A group of artists based in Thessalon are celebrating the grand opening of its new space. ‘Thinking Rock Community Arts’ officially opened their doors to the public, allowing community members to tour the facility.
-
'They're not alone': police officers, armed forces members ride for mental health support
Across the country Saturday, police officers and their allies are strapping their helmets on, mounting their bikes and riding to support mental health initiatives for veterans, first responders and their families through Wounded Warriors Canada. The North Bay Police Service formed an agreement with Wounded Warriors Canada last year to hold its first ride to provide mental health support.
London
-
Man found unconscious with serious injuries in field at Confederation Street
Sarnia police are investigating a serious assault that occurred early Saturday.
-
Crash near St. Thomas sends two to hospital
A mini-van and truck hauling construction equipment collided south of St. Thomas Saturday morning
-
OPP asking public for help in finding a missing 78-year-old man from Norwich
Oxford County OPP is asking the public for their help in locating a 78-year-old male from the Norwich area
Winnipeg
-
Street murals aim to slow down traffic along bike routes: City
The City of Winnipeg is adding a splash of colour to its summer bike routes, hiring artists to paint 20 street murals along four neighbourhood streets across the city.
-
New playground coming to south Winnipeg neighbourhood
Residents of the Bonavista area of St. Vital are getting a new playground and skate park installed this fall.
-
Here's what Manitoba post-secondary schools are doing to prepare for the return of students
Tens of thousands of college and university students are returning to campuses across the province in a few weeks, many for the first time in more than two years. With no public health restrictions in place, some institutions are being more cautious than others when it comes to on campus COVID-19 protocols.
Kitchener
-
New federal electoral districts proposal would see changes in Waterloo region
Several boundary changes to the five current electoral districts in Waterloo region have been proposed by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario.
-
Kitchener restaurant reopens following multi-vehicle collision, tow truck drivers charged
Metro Restaurant in Kitchener was closed Friday due to a collision.
-
Region reports 6 new COVID related deaths
The Region of Waterloo is reporting six more deaths over the last week relating to COVID-19, bringing the regional death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 450.
Calgary
-
Calgarians connect with military history at Summer Skirmish
Hundreds of Calgarians gathered at the Military Museums on Saturday to witness real-life battle re-enactments and learn about the historical significance of almost 2,000 years of warfare.
-
Country music festival brings a little thunder to downtown Calgary
Country Thunder returned to Alberta with a bang Friday.
-
Pulling a plane to raise money to help fight preventable blindness
If you've ever wondered what it looks like to pull a plane, go directly to the FedEx ramp at Calgary airport
Saskatoon
-
“It’s children who are dying”: Residents from Ahtahkakoop speak out about recent deaths
Parents from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation want leadership to address the drug and gang problems plaguing the community.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate after vehicle hits cement barricades, flips 75 feet, and catches fire
Emergency crews from Warman and Martensville responded to an incident that left three people injured.
-
Sask. Advocate for Children and Youth 'deeply concerned' about allegations facing private Christian school
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth says she is deeply concerned about allegations involving the Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) scandal.
Edmonton
-
Canada, Finland to battle for gold at world junior hockey championship
Canada has a chance to win gold at the world junior hockey championship today.
-
Big Bin event and community education at Northlands
The City of Edmonton is giving residents the chance to get rid of large, unwanted household items and learn about city services and equipment.
-
EPS closing front counters to minor crash reports, bringing in third-party to file complaints
In an effort to streamline services, Edmonton Police Service will no longer have drivers report minor crashes at stations or call police to a scene. Instead, EPS is opening a collision reporting centre in both south and north Edmonton where motorists will file a report, including pictures, insurance information, and personal contacts.
Vancouver
-
Fatal stabbing in Surrey came after confrontation with 'group of youths': IHIT
The victim of a fatal stabbing in Surrey Thursday night was "confronted by a group of youths" after getting off of a bus, according to an update from investigators.
-
Assault of 3 young women, 1 bystander on Vancouver transit under investigation
A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting three young women and a bystander who tried to intervene on a SkyTrain in East Vancouver, according to transit police.
-
Despite cooling temperatures, 5 B.C. communities set record highs Friday
While the Lower Mainland cooled off on Friday, the hot weather continued in eastern regions of the province.
Regina
-
Both franchise quarterbacks exit game in Lions win over Saskatchewan
The B.C. Lions 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium proved to be a costly one.
-
Northern, southwestern Sask. under heat warnings: Environment Canada
Large portions of northern Saskatchewan as well as the southwest corner of the province were put under heat warnings for the weekend.
-
Natural sights to see this summer in southern Sask.
As the Saskatchewan summer approaches its end, here are some of the natural sights to see and explore in the southern half of the land of the living skies.