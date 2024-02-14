More than $400,000 worth of contraband seized at Joyceville Institution this year

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says it seized contraband from the Joyceville Institution in Kingston, Ont. this week, the seventh seizure of its kind this year amounting to a total of $400,000 in seized items.

CSC said in a news release Wednesday that staff seized approximately $27,500 worth of contraband from the medium-security prison on Monday.

The correctional service said that it became aware of a package containing contraband and 'unauthorized items' after vigilant staff members brought it to the attention of authorities. The release says the contraband included marijuana and tobacco.

The latest seizure is the fourth announced by CSC this month.

On Feb. 7, staff apprehended a large amount of tobacco, cannabis, edged weapons and cell phones, amounting to about $70,000. Kingston Police said in a separate news release that individuals from outside the prison attempted to drop three packages into the institution with the help of drones.

An 18-year-old from Woodbridge, an 18-year-old from East York and a 20-year-old from Etobicoke individual were arrested and charged with mischief, possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis and trespass at a penitentiary.

A 26-year-old from Etobicoke was also arrested and charged with mischief, possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis, trespass at a penitentiary and two counts of fail to comply with release order.

A search led to the discovery of a drone, drone accessories, packaging materials, a cell phone as well as a quantity of marijuana and tobacco.

On Feb. 4, $52,300 worth of goods were seized, when staff apprehended a number of illegal items including, Oxycontin and a cell phone.

A $35,100 bust on Feb. 1 saw an unknown quantity of pills, stabbing weapons and cocaine seized by authorities.

In January, there were three additional apprehensions of a variety of items, including crystal meth, heroin, ecstasy, tobacco, cannabis and cell phones.

CSC did not say where the contraband is originating from and whether any arrests have been made.

The correctional service says it has heightened measures to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering.

"The Correctional Service of Canada uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors," CSC said in the release.

"CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items into correctional institutions."

CSC says it has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions for additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions, including drug use or trafficking.

"The toll-free number (866) 780-3784 helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous," CSC said.