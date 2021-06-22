OTTAWA -- There was a major leap forward in the effort to vaccinate residents of Ottawa on Monday.

Mayor Jim Watson tweeted that 17,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Ottawa on Monday, a new one-day record for shots in arms.

The previous high point was 16,298 doses administered on June 12.

The new shots bump Ottawa's vaccine coverage among adults 18 and older to 77 per cent for one dose and 21 per cent for two doses, Watson said.

Additionally, Watson said 62,000 vaccine appointments were booked in Ottawa in the last 24 hours.

Ottawa Public Health said on Monday that 689,864 residents of Ottawa had received at least one dose of a vaccine and 170,792 residents were fully vaccinated as of the end of the day Sunday. That accounted for 76 per cent of adults with one dose and 20 per cent with two.

OPH confirmed the new data Watson shared in an email to CTV News Ottawa ahead of their vaccination dashboard update on Wednesday.

The city received a major influx of doses last week, more than 118,000, according to OPH data, not counting doses sent to pharmacies and primary care clinics. This allowed the city to open five additional community clinics, which staff said would enable Ottawa to administer 100,000 shots per week.

Last week, more than 90,000 doses were administered in Ottawa for the second week in a row. Last week also saw the number of second doses administered exceed the number of first doses for the first time since staff completed vaccinations in the city's long-term care homes earlier this year.

A planned shipment of Pfizer doses this week is delayed, meaning only the Moderna vaccine has been available at community clinics in the past few days; however, the numbers shared Tuesday suggest that that hasn't slowed down the city's efforts to vaccinate residents. Experts say the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines are interchageable when it comes to second doses, and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization has also said that an mRNA vaccine is the preferred choice for people who received AstraZeneca's viral vector-based vaccine as their first dose.

You can book an appointment for a vaccine on the Ontario government's COVID-19 vaccination portal online or by calling 1-833-943-3900 Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments are also available at local pharmacies.

There are pop-up clinics for residents of high-priority neighbourhoods 12 and older that are offering first and second doses on a first-come, first-served basis with no appointments.

They can be found at the following locations:

Wednesday, June 23 to Friday, June 25, 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre – 100 Bayshore Dr. -- North Entrance #2

Saturday, June 26, 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Howard Darwin Centennial (Merivale) Arena – 1765 Merivale Rd.

Sunday, June 27, 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Monday, June 28, 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.