More than $109K worth of contraband items seized at Joyceville Institution

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says its staff members have seized contraband items valued at $109,200 at Joyceville Institution on Wednesday.The seizure happened on Wednesday.

The unauthorized items seized included tobacco, marijuana, cell phones and cell phone accessories, CSC adds.

To help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone, CSC uses heightened measures to prevent unauthorized items from entering its facilities.

“CSC uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors,” said CSC in a news release.