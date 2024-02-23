OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • More than $109K worth of contraband items seized at Joyceville Institution

    The Joyceville Institution near Kingston. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) The Joyceville Institution near Kingston. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says its staff members have seized contraband items valued at $109,200 at Joyceville Institution on Wednesday.The seizure happened on Wednesday.

    The unauthorized items seized included tobacco, marijuana, cell phones and cell phone accessories, CSC adds.

    To help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone, CSC uses heightened measures to prevent unauthorized items from entering its facilities.

    “CSC uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors,” said CSC in a news release.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News