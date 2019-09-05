

Mike Sutherland, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Police Service, the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) and the City of Ottawa have announced that an additional four school buses will be fitted with stop-arm cameras.

The buses with the newly-installed cameras will begin operating this week to coincide with the return to school.

The system on each school bus includes four cameras installed on the exterior of the bus, which capture video of vehicles passing stopped buses.

The video images captured can then be used to lay charges against drivers who fail to stop when the stop arm is extended.

The fine for passing a stopped school bus with its lights flashing and stop arm extended is $490 and the fines are the responsibility of the registered owner of the vehicle even if they were not the driver at the time.

The cameras will be added to four buses in addition to the two buses that have had the camera system installed since May.