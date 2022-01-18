After a record-breaking snowstorm in Ottawa on Monday, Tuesday was a sunny day, but forecasters say more snow is just around the corner.

A weather advisory for Ottawa calls for 5 to 10 cm of snow Tuesday night through Wednesday with a risk of freezing rain.

"Snow will develop tonight and will taper to flurries Wednesday morning. Through the day Wednesday, there will also be the risk for freezing rain before before temperatures moderate in the late afternoon. A sharp cold front will push through the region early Wednesday evening which will cause temperatures to abruptly drop back below freezing," Environment Canada says. "The combination of accumulating snow, freezing drizzle, and falling temperatures Wednesday evening will make for hazardous road conditions, particularly for untreated surfaces."

Crews are still working to clear the roads after yesterday’s storm, and all school buses were cancelled in Ottawa. Schools remained open to in-person learning.

The weather forecast for Ottawa calls for about 5 cm of snow overnight with a low of minus 19 C, rising to around minus 14 C by morning.

Wednesday, expect periods of snow changing to a few rain showers and flurries in the afternoon, with a risk of freezing rain late in the morning and early afternoon. The high is 3 C.

Temperatures plunge again Wednesday night. Thursday's outlook is sunny with a high of minus 18 C.

Friday is also looking sunny with a high of minus 14 C.