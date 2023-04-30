More rain Sunday into Monday to increase flood risk

More rain is in the forecast for Ottawa as water levels on the Ottawa River remain high.

Environment Canada reported 10.7 mm of rain at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday, with another 20 to 40 mm expected Sunday into Monday.

A special weather statement warning of between 30 and 50 mm of rain by the end of the weekend remains in effect.

"Scattered showers continue before heavier rain is expected to move in late Sunday afternoon and end by Monday afternoon. Multi-day rainfall totals of 30 to 50 mm could worsen the situation for sensitive areas," Environment Canada says.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority (RVCA) has issued a flood warning for the lower Ottawa River from Arnprior to Hawkesbury. Water levels could rise between 25 and 45 cm from where they were Friday, in areas like Britannia, Cumberland Village, Constance Bay, Rockland, and Hawkesbury, the RVCA says.

WEATHER FORECAST

The weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 14 C with about 5 mm of rain before the heavier rainfall begins in the evening.

Sunday night into Monday morning, expect 20 to 30 mm of rain with a low of 9 C.

Rain should end Monday morning, but a lingering chance of showers persists into the afternoon, bringing an expected 5 mm. The high is 13 C.

Tuesday's forecast is cloudy with a strong chance of showers and a high of 10 C.

Wednesday could also see showers.

The long-term outlook toward the end of the week includes a low chance of showers Thursday and Friday, but a sunny and warm day on Saturday.