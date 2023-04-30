More rain Monday to increase flood risk

More rain is in the forecast for Ottawa as water levels on the Ottawa River remain high.

A rainfall warning remains in effect with Environment Canada calling for an additional 10 to 15 millimetres of rain Monday morning.

This follows heavy rain throughout the evening and overnight on Sunday into Monday. The weather agency is calling for total rainfall amounts near 50 millimetres by the time the precipitation eases off around noon.

“This additional rainfall could worsen the situation for sensitive areas,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

It comes after a rainy weekend in the capital – Environment Canada reported 10.7 mm of rain at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority (RVCA) has issued a flood warning for the lower Ottawa River from Arnprior to Hawkesbury. Water levels could rise between 25 and 45 cm from where they were Friday, in areas like Britannia, Cumberland Village, Constance Bay, Rockland, and Hawkesbury, the RVCA says.

WEATHER FORECAST

It will be rainy start to May in the capital.

Monday’s weather forecast calls for a high of 11 C and rain throughout the day. Expect a few showers late in the afternoon and throughout the evening. Another 5 millimetres of rain could fall tonight and the overnight low will be 4 C.

It will be cloudy on Tuesday with showers and a high of 13 C. The forecast calls for 5 millimetres of rain.

Expect cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers Tuesday evening and an overnight low of 6 C.

On Wednesday, cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C.