OTTAWA -- A day after Ottawa's first snowfall of the year, more flurries could be on the way again Tuesday.

The capital got a light dusting of snow on Monday before things changed to rain. On Tuesday, there's a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. The high will be 2 C.

Overnight Tuesday, there could be more snow, with a chance of freezing drizzle as well. The temperature will drop to -3 C overnight, with the wind chill making it feel more like -8 C.

Wednesday expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 8 C. Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 5 C.

Things will clear on Friday but the temperature will drop to a high of 3 C.