More Canadians expected to use charitable services, survey finds

Heading into the most giving time of the year, a new survey says more Canadians are expected to access their local charitable services.

The survey from IPSOS says 22 per cent of Canadians will turn to a charitable service for food, clothing, or shelter over the next six months.

"It is getting harder and harder to live," says Julie Chatelain, the volunteer coordination with NeighbourLink Fountain in Arnprior, which is a group that provides free meals and discounted clothing and home items.

"We've seen a 35 per cent increase of people coming through our resource department," Chatelain tells CTV News.

The reasons for the increased need of services include soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and the climbing cost of living.

"Right now we're probably seeing about 480 to 525 people a month and that number probably jumps closer to 750 in December," Mike Wright, president of the Renfrew Food Bank, recently told CTV News.

While this is generally the time of year that Canadians give most, many are scaling back their charitable donations.

The survey says 20 per cent of Canadians plan to give less than they did last year, while 13 per cent plan to give more.

"I think people are giving what they can and that's all we can ask," says Katie Clattenburg, who is with the Arnprior chapter of Teachers Against Poverty.

The charitable teachers group aims to provide necessities to local young families. Clattenburg says demand for their Christmas giving campaign is up compared to last year.

"Right now, we're sitting at 91 families with upwards of 280 children that are needing assistance this year," she says.

While donations may be down, Chatelain says those in need over the coming months should not hesitate to reach out.

"It is a bit of a worry but I know with our community they are very giving."